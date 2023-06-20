PALM DESERT, Ca. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are headed to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals for a winner-take-all matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST in California.

For those who are unable to make the coast-to-coast journey, there are multiple different options to watch the game.

For hockey fans who want to stay home, the game will air on NBC Sports Washington, the NHL Network, and AHLTV ($8.99 for a single day).

For an in-person fan-centered experience, the Hershey Bears are hosting a watch party at the GIANT Center. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the jumbotron.

The party is free to attend, and concession items will be available for purchase.