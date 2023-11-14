HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunter Shepard will be back in net for the Hershey Bears after making his NHL debut and getting his first NHL win with the Washington Capitals.

Shepard, who is 4-1 for Hershey this year, was called up to the Capitals and made his first carer start on Oct. 25 against New Jersey.

The 28-year-old Shepard improved to 2-0 after a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Nov. 11 with 36 saves. He leaves the Capitals with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 120 minutes.

Last season with the Bears Shepard appeared in 33 games and started 20 Calder Cup Playoff games en route to a Calder Cup Playoffs MVP and championship.

The Bears return to play on Nov. 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and return home on Nov. 17 to face the Bridgeport Islanders.