HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears are one win away from the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup, leading the Finals 3-2 over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The series shifts back to Palm Desert, California for Game 6 on Monday, June 19.

These are live updates from the abc27 Sports team for the Calder Cup Finals Game 6 between the Hershey Bears and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Hershey is the oldest and most successful franchise in American Hockey League history with 11 Calder Cups already to their name. The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the league’s newest team, playing in its inaugural season.

Hershey hasn’t won a Calder Cup since the bears won back to back titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10. The Bears last Finals appearance was in 2015-16, where Hershey was swept by Lake Erie.

Game 6 is on Monday, June 19 inside Acrisure Arena in Palm, Desert, California; puck drops at 10 p.m. EST. If needed, Game 7 would be on Wednesday, June 21.