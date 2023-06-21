PALM DESERT, Calif. (WHTM) — The 2023 Calder Cup Finals will come down to Game 7 between the AHL’s oldest franchise: Hershey Bears and the league’s newest: Coachella Valley Firebirds. Coachella Valley will host Game 7 on Wednesday, June 21 inside Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds took an early 2-0 series lead after Games 1 and 2 by outscoring the Bears 9-0 combined on CV’s home ice. The Bears roared back with three straight wins in Hershey to take the Finals series lead 3-2.

With the Calder Cup Finals returning to Palm Desert, Coachella Valley faced elimination in Game 6. The Firebirds dominated 5-2 in the blowout win over the Bears to force a Game 7.

These are live updates from the abc27 Sports team from Game 7 of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

In the AHL’s Calder Cup history, if a team goes up 2-0, that team is 44-3 in going on to win the Calder Cup. Hershey came back from down 0-2 to win the team’s 2010 Calder Cup title.

That was the last time Hershey has won the league championship, and will look to break a 13-year title drought in Game 7.

Puck drops in Game 7 at 10 p.m. EST inside Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.