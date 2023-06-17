HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears can take a 3-2 lead in the Calder Cup Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 5 on Saturday, June 17 inside the Giant Center.

These are live updates from the abc27 Sports team from inside Game 5.

Hershey has made this into a competitive series, coming back from a desolate 2-0 start after not being able to score a goal in the first two games of the series. The Bears seem to have solved Firebirds goalie Joey Daccord and home ice has proved very beneficial.

The home team has won each of the four games in the series so far.

Hershey will host Game 5 inside Giant Center on Saturday, June 17 with the series even at 2-2. The Finals will then return to Palm Desert, California for Game 6 and a possible Game 7.