HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Hershey Bears captain Matt Moulson has been hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as a Pro Scout, confirmed by abc27. The new position would signal Moulson has retired from his 16-year professional hockey career.

The team confirmed the hiring of the longtime NHL and AHL forward to abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube on Thursday.

The fan-favorite played the last three seasons with the Hershey Bears. His 2021-22 season was cut short due to a back injury that required surgery.

The native of North York, Ontario appeared in all 33 games for Hershey last season, finishing second on the team in goals (12) and points (24). His six power play goals tied for the team lead, and he appeared in his 400th AHL game on May 16.

Moulson led the Bears to a North Division title, and Hershey won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular season champion in 2021.

He played 119 games across three seasons in Chocolatetown, scoring 39 goals and 43 assists.

Moulson’s overall AHL career ends with 424 games played, 159 goals, and 350 points. The 38-year-old played 605 games in the NHL most notably for the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres. His last NFL season was in 2017-18.