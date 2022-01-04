Matt Moulson out indefinitely, underwent back surgery at end of 2021

Hershey Bears captain Matt Moulson underwent back surgery at the end of 2021, according to a release from the team. The Bears say he is out indefinitely.

He missed two games at the end of December, before he had surgery on December 30.

The Bears have offered the following injury update on captain Matt Moulson. pic.twitter.com/MroOpk8tnU — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 4, 2022

He’s played in 24 games this season with 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists).

The hockey veteran is in his third season with Bears, and has played in over 1,000 professional hockey games in his career.

The native of North York, Ontario appeared in all 33 games for Hershey last season, finishing second on the team in goals (12) and points (24). His six power play goals tied for the team lead, and he appeared in his 400th AHL game on May 16.

Moulson led the Bears to a North Division title, and Hershey won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular season champion.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward led the Bears in goals (22) and power play goals (11) during the 2019-20 campaign, playing in all 62 games before the season was cancelled. He scored twice in his 1,000th professional game on Jan. 24, 2020 at Springfield, and served as captain of the Eastern Conference at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California, leading the Atlantic Division to the All-Star Challenge title.