New social media programming will keep Hershey Bears fans connected as the season kicks off

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lot of Hershey Bears fans are thrilled: the season kicks off Friday night. The team is getting creative to make sure fans can still be involved this year, even with the ongoing pandemic.

The Bears play the Devils at Binghamton at 7 p.m. Friday.

The first home game will be against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The team says capacity remains extremely limited due to social distancing. Tickets for games in February are sold out, but the team encourages fans to follow its Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as its website, for information about future ticket sales.

“All ticket sales will be online through Ticketmaster.com,” said Kathleen McGraw, the director of communications and corporate responsibility at Hershey. “For fans that are coming to the game, we ask them to review our COVID protocol on GiantCenter.com before attending a game.”

This weekend, games can be streamed for free on AHLTV.

“After that, there is a small per game, or per season subscription free,” said McGraw.

The goal of new, increased online programming is to make it feel like fans are in their seats at the Giant Center, while they’re actually safe at home.

“The Bears love the community and wish everyone could be there,” said McGraw. “The team will still be active on social media with the club’s Bears Live program before every home game, live videos of warmups on our Facebook page.”

Games can also be listened to on the Bears Radio Network and the Bears app.

We can’t wait to be back in #HersheyPa tomorrow! Go Bears! https://t.co/8heSM0vjkw — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 5, 2021