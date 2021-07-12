Students help Hershey Bears launch season through internship

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A unique internship at the Milton Hershey School is allowing students to learn from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts. The Hershey Bears are benefiting too, and so are the kids.

The Hershey Bears Spartan internship culminates at the end of this week on July 16. Students will present a project to help launch the Hershey Bears hockey season, which begins October 16.

Zack Fisch is the announcer for the Hershey Bears.

“In chocolate town this evening, it’s the bears and the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins on this Friday night. It’s hockey night in Hershey or something along those lines is usually what I’ll say,” Fisch, Manager, Media Relations and Broadcasting, Hershey Bears, said.

Fisch is sharing his love for the game and his expertise to a younger generation.

“He’s got a lot of insight. He’s got a lot of talent,” Jaison Nieves, rising senior, Milton Hershey School said.

“I love the preparation work. I love finding the information on the guys because then when you’re on the air, or you’re writing an article, depending on where you’re going, you can utilize that information,” Fisch said.

Nieves has been learning the ropes virtually from Fisch for the past three weeks.

“He’s teaching me a lot of his insight on broadcasting, what he does and also looking at the sports media world as photography and all types of media with it,” Nieves said.

But if you’re not interested in broadcasting, that’s okay.

“This was the poster I did and these five players were re-drafted this season,” Alicia Nissley, rising senior, Milton Hershey School, said.

The interns from Milton Hershey School are working on a proposal for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts to kick-off the Hershey Bears hockey season.

“So Jaison along with his colleagues, they offer a lot of different areas of expertise, and sometimes it’s great because that’s a target demographic we want to hit, is a younger generation,” Fisch said.

There are 10 students taking part in the virtual internship this year, much less than the roughly 125 last year, mainly because of the pandemic.