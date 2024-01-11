HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Bears forward Ethen Frank and goaltender Clay Stevenson have been chosen to participate in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Hershey Bears will now have three players representing them in the All-Star Game. Frank and Stevenson will join Dylan Mcilrath who was chosen as one of the captains for the game.

Frank is currently second on the team for scoring with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) and is tied for eighth in the AHL. The Papillion, Nebraska native is at the top of his team for power-play goals with seven, which has tied him for second in the AHL.

This will be Frank’s second time appearing in the All-Star Classic. Last season he was a part of the 2023 event where he set a new record in the CCM Fastest Skater competition. Frank became the first-ever player to complete a lap in under 13 seconds when he finished in 12.915 seconds.

Frank finished last season, his rookie year, with 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) across 57 games. Frank contributed six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in playoffs to help the Bears capture their 12th Calder Cup.

Frank earned a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals in the NHL in early March 2023.

Stevenson owns a 13-5-0 record for Hershey this season and owns a 1.79 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native has also put up five shutouts, which is tied for the Bears’ single-season rookie record.

Stevenson signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Capitals in March 2022 and the contract was extended to three years in December.

Stevenson was crowned the AHL’s Goaltender of the Month for December following his recent strong performance.

This will be Stevenson’s first time competing in the AHL All-Star Classic.

The Bears will take to the ice at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic to represent Hershey in February in San Jose, California. Feb. 4 will kick off the event with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Feb. 5.