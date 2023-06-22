HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears brought home the Calder Cup last night in a thrilling overtime win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The last time the Bears won the cup was 13 years ago in the 2009-2010 season. A lot has happened in the world since then.

Local Events

Four new roller coasters debuted in Hershey Park including Skyrush (May 26, 2012), Laff Trakk (May 23, 2015), Candymonium (July 3, 2020) and Wildcat’s Revenge (June 2, 2023).

Major Global Events

Instagram is founded – Oct. 6, 2010

Disney buys Lucasfilm and Star Wars – Oct. 30, 2012

Barack Obama is reelected President of the United States – Nov. 6, 2012

The U.S. Women’s National Team wins the World Cup – July 5, 2015

Donald Trump is elected as the 45th president of the United States – Nov. 9, 2016

The U.S. Women’s National Team win the World Cup (again) – July 7, 2019

Brexit (UK withdrawals from the EU) – January 31, 2020

The global COVID-19 Pandemic starts – March 16, 2020

George Floyd is killed, sparking Black Lives Matter protests – May 25, 2020

The Australian Wildfire starts – October 10, 2020

Joe Biden is elected the 46th president of the United States – Nov. 3, 2020

The first COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the U.S. FDA – Dec. 11, 2020

United States Capitol riots – January 6, 2021

The war in Afghanistan ends – Aug. 15, 2021

Betty White dies – Dec. 31, 2021

Russia invades Ukraine – Feb. 24, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II dies – Sept. 8, 2022

King Charles III becomes the King of England – Sept. 8, 2022

Donald Trump is indicted twice – 2023

Prices in 2010

Gas – $2.84

Eggs – $1.66

Milk – $3.26

Top songs/artist in the United States

2010 – Tik Tok by Ke$ha/Lady Gaga

2011 – Rolling In The Deep by Adele/Adele

2012 – Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye featuring Kimbra/Adele

2013 – Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz/Bruno Mars

2014 – Happy by Pharrell Williams/One Direction

2015 – Uptown funk! by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars/Taylor Swift

2016 – Love Yourself by Justin Bieber/Adele

2017 – Shape of You by Ed Sheeran/Ed Sheeran

2018 – God’s Plan by Drake/Drake

2019 – Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus/Post Malone

2020 – Blinding Lights by The Weekend/Post Malone

2021 – Levitating by Dua Lipa/Drake

2022 – Heat Waves by Glass Animals/Bad Bunny

Calder Cup Champions