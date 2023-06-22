HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears brought home the Calder Cup last night in a thrilling overtime win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The last time the Bears won the cup was 13 years ago in the 2009-2010 season. A lot has happened in the world since then.
Local Events
- Four new roller coasters debuted in Hershey Park including Skyrush (May 26, 2012), Laff Trakk (May 23, 2015), Candymonium (July 3, 2020) and Wildcat’s Revenge (June 2, 2023).
Major Global Events
- Instagram is founded – Oct. 6, 2010
- Disney buys Lucasfilm and Star Wars – Oct. 30, 2012
- Barack Obama is reelected President of the United States – Nov. 6, 2012
- The U.S. Women’s National Team wins the World Cup – July 5, 2015
- Donald Trump is elected as the 45th president of the United States – Nov. 9, 2016
- The U.S. Women’s National Team win the World Cup (again) – July 7, 2019
- Brexit (UK withdrawals from the EU) – January 31, 2020
- The global COVID-19 Pandemic starts – March 16, 2020
- George Floyd is killed, sparking Black Lives Matter protests – May 25, 2020
- The Australian Wildfire starts – October 10, 2020
- Joe Biden is elected the 46th president of the United States – Nov. 3, 2020
- The first COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the U.S. FDA – Dec. 11, 2020
- United States Capitol riots – January 6, 2021
- The war in Afghanistan ends – Aug. 15, 2021
- Betty White dies – Dec. 31, 2021
- Russia invades Ukraine – Feb. 24, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II dies – Sept. 8, 2022
- King Charles III becomes the King of England – Sept. 8, 2022
- Donald Trump is indicted twice – 2023
Prices in 2010
- Gas – $2.84
- Eggs – $1.66
- Milk – $3.26
Top songs/artist in the United States
- 2010 – Tik Tok by Ke$ha/Lady Gaga
- 2011 – Rolling In The Deep by Adele/Adele
- 2012 – Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye featuring Kimbra/Adele
- 2013 – Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz/Bruno Mars
- 2014 – Happy by Pharrell Williams/One Direction
- 2015 – Uptown funk! by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars/Taylor Swift
- 2016 – Love Yourself by Justin Bieber/Adele
- 2017 – Shape of You by Ed Sheeran/Ed Sheeran
- 2018 – God’s Plan by Drake/Drake
- 2019 – Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus/Post Malone
- 2020 – Blinding Lights by The Weekend/Post Malone
- 2021 – Levitating by Dua Lipa/Drake
- 2022 – Heat Waves by Glass Animals/Bad Bunny
Calder Cup Champions
- 2010-11 Binghamton Senators
- 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals
- 2012-13 Grand Rapids Griffins
- 2013-14 Texas Stars
- 2014-15 Manchester Monarchs
- 2015-16 Lake Erie Monsters
- 2016-17 Grand Rapid’s Griffins
- 2017-18 Toronto Marlies
- 2018-19 Charlotte Checkers
- 2021-22 Chicago Wolves