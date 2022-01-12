Hershey boys, Lower Dauphin girls split Mid-Penn bouts

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a pair of close games, rivals Lower Dauphin and Hershey split their divisional matchups on Tuesday night.

Hershey’s boys overcame a deficit after trailing for most of their contest with the Falcons, creating separation in the fourth quarter to come away with a 48-37 win.

The Lower Dauphin girls carried a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter on their home floor against the Trojans, but saw their lead cut down to six points in the closing minutes. After a Hershey three-pointer made it a 26-20 game, the Falcons closed on a 7-0 run to win 33-20.