LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — With less than a month to go until the volleyball postseason, Hershey and Red Land’s boys are moving in opposite directions.

The two sides met in Lewisberry on Wednesday night, with the Trojans hoping to stay in the playoff race, while the Patriots hoped for their first win. Hershey took care of business, winning in four sets.

Hershey improved to 5-2 with the win, while Red Land fell to 0-10.