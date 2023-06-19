LAS VEGAS, NV (WHTM) – The U.S. Men’s National Team won the CONCACAF Nations League Sunday night and Hershey native Christian Pulisic earned the title of the tournament’s Best Player.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” said Pulisic, who served as the United States’ captain “It’s just going to be about these knockout games. Come those big tournaments, Copa América, World Cup, it’s time to get tough. We got to step up and score the goals when it counts and keep them out of our goal.”

Pulisic did not score any goals in the 2-0 victory over Canada yesterday, but he was awarded the MVP following his brace over Mexico in the semifinals.

The U.S. now holds an unbeaten streak over Canada that goes back to 1957 with 22 games.

Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals in the victory.

Pulisic and the United States team have now won the CONCACAF Nations League title for the second straight year.