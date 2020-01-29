Hershey well represented in All-Star Challenge

(Hershey, PA-Jan. 28, 2020)-The Hershey Bears were well represented at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California as Vitek Vanecek took home MVP honors, and Matt Moulson served as the captain for the championship winning Atlantic Division squad. As the rest of the Hershey players enjoyed a brief break, the club returns to action on Friday at Bridgeport, and hosts Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Giant Center. Hershey remains tied for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, securing a record of 27-14-2-3, good for 59 points, tied for the second best in the entire AHL.