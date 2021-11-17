High school roundup: trio of Midstate teams advance to state championships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a busy Tuesday evening around Pennsylvania, with state semifinal rounds taking place in boy’s and girl’s soccer, girl’s volleyball and field hockey.

Three local teams were able to punch their tickets into their respective championships. In field hockey, Lower Dauphin needed overtime to take down Central York. The Falcons will face Emmaus in the state final on Saturday afternoon. In volleyball, Trinity will get a chance to defend its 2A state chip after sweeping Allentown Central Catholic. Spring Grove won three straight sets as well, but in comeback fashion to down Bethlehem Catholic in a five set thriller. The Rockets will face Hampton on Saturday in the 3A final.

Both volleyball matches will be held at Cumberland Valley and the field hockey finals will take place at Whitehall High School.