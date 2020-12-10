High school sports in Pennsylvania paused until Jan 4, per Governor, Health Secretary order

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced increased mitigation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. High school sports will be paused from Saturday, December 12 at 12:01 am to January 4, 2021 at 8 am.

In-Person Extracurricular School Activities

Voluntary activities sponsored or approved by a school entity’s governing body or administration are suspended, but these extracurricular activities may be held virtually. This includes, but is not limited to, attendance at or participation in activities such musical ensembles, school plays, student council, clubs, and school dances.

Our top priority is stopping the spread of this virus so students and teachers can return to their classrooms as soon as possible. Data from the Department of Health notes that one-quarter of the cases of COVID among school-age children have occurred within the past two weeks, increasing the need to keep children safe outside of school so that they can return to classrooms.

K-12 School Sports and Youth Sports

All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused.

The Pennsylvania Principals Association is recommending a delay to the start of the winter sports season. The surge in cases among school-age children increases the risk that asymptomatic participants will spread the virus at a game or practice, in the locker room, while traveling to and from events, or at team meals, parties or other gatherings.

Professional and Collegiate Sports

Professional or collegiate sports activities may continue in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the Department of Health.

Spectators may not attend such sports activities in person.

There were other mitigation efforts announced by Gov. Wolf Thursday. You can read them here.