Highlights: Linda’s Speedway (July 24)

Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic/Hyper Racing Wingless 600 Micro Sprints has been the playground for Mike Thompson the last two weeks. Thompson won a week ago with the wing on and Friday night he took the checkered flag in the Wingless 600 Micro Sprints. Brandon Heist stayed within striking distance of the leader most of the race but, settled for second. Tommy Kunsman was third with Richie Hartman and Riley Emig rounding out the top five.

Time Trials kicked off the night for the Mt. Gretna Roller Rink 270 Micro Sprints. Tommy Kunsman was quick time. Kunsman also won his heat race to start on the pole of the feature. Kunsman showed the way until lap 23 when he had an issue and second place Scott Gingrich took over the lead with heavy pressure from western Pa race Austin Pasquerella. Gingrich remained steady in the closing two laps and took the win over Pasquerella, Billy Logeman, Steve Dunmire, and Jeff Haefke.