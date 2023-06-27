PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Nittany Lion is synonymous with Penn State and the eagle is the pride of Philadelphia. All of Pennsylvania’s iconic team logos have a history and a reason for representing their respective teams.

Penn State athletic logo

The Nittany Lion came to fruition in the early 1990s. It was picked because it was the nickname of what the local lions who lived near Mount Nittany were called. However, it is not a real animal. H.D. Mason created the animal in 1907 and when it was picked to represent the university, there were no longer lions prowling Mount Nittany. The last of the animals had been seen nearly three decades before the logos creation.

It took a while to develop the correct look for the Nittany Lion, since one had not been seen in so long, but eventually it took shape. The name of the team was originally part of the logo, resting below the lion, but once Penn State athletics became popular, the name of the school was no longer needed and were removed. The Nittany Lion was immediately recognizable as Penn State.

Philadelphia Eagles

The original logo was designed by Bell and Wray in the early 1930s and was inspired from the NRA’s seal and Roosevelt’s New Deal. The original color was gray and blue, featuring a realistic eagle with its wings spread carrying a football in its talons. The green entered the logo in 1936 and the Eagle evolved to carrying a rounder, less detailed football and stretched out its neck farther to the sky.

In 1942, the logo took a modern turn and much of the detail was lost. The club opted instead for a silhouetted green bird with a smaller version of a football in its talons. A few years later in 1948, the logo changed again. They incorporated more detail into the bird, making its head and talons white along with the football. It’s wings were also stretched out farther.

In 1969, the new logo made the wings into square, boxy shapes and made the football clear with a green outline. In 1973, the bird was removed. A green helmet with a wing on the side, similar to what the players wore, became the representation of the team.

The final logo before the present one was drawn up in 1987. It took inspiration from the previous logos and returned the full eagle. The eagle was turned to face the left, whereas all previous designs had the beak facing right. A brown football was held in orange talons and the beak was also made orange, adding more than the teams’ colors to the logo.

The current logo, the white, black and grey eagle head outlined in green came about in 1996. The eagle was made to look angry and ferocious, unlike some of the previous designs.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers original logo has barely changed since the team’s formation in 1967. The fist logo, which is basically still preserved today, boasts the same flying puck with wings to the left of the puck, made to look like the letter “P” for Philadelphia. The center of the puck is an orange circle outlined in a white circle surrounded by the black puck and off shotting black wings. All of this is outlined in white. The original logo was rejuvenated just once in 1999 and remains essentially the same, the colors are just slightly brighter.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers name pays homage to the signing of the Declaration of Independence and was chosen by a group of investors led by Irv Kosloff who purchased the team from the owner of the then-named Nationals. The debut logo for the newly named 76ers was a red seven with 13 blue stars above it next to a blue six.

In 1978 that logo was added to, with blue letters “ers” after the number 6. This was placed inside a blue outlined basketball. In 1989, it changed drastically. The logo changed to “76ERS” in a large, gold font. A gray star outlined in red was behind the “7” with the top point going over the top of the “7”. From the center of the star trailed blue and white stripes leading to a gold and black basketball. The entire logo was outlined in red with a black background.

In 2010, the 76ers returned to their 1978 logo of the blue and white basketball logo, but put it on top of a red square and added a blue box underneath with the world “Philadelphia”. A silver stripe outlined each box.

The current logo was released in 2015 and features the same ball design, but the ball is surrounded by a bigger blue circle with the word “Philadelphia” curved around it at the top. Six stars trail from the “P” to the “A” at the bottom of the circle.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies were founded in 1883 and have had 16 different logos since then. The first logo was a basic, block lettered blue “P” in 1990. In 1901 the color changed from blue to black. In 1910, the “P” was recrafted in the Old English style with the color green. In 1911, the regular “P” returned and was made red. In 1915, it got more complex.

The logo showed a now-vintage representation of a Philadelphia resident in the middle of a baseball field getting ready to throw a ball. The scene was done in blue and white lines. A circle surrounded the image with a red background holding the words “Philadelphia National League Base Ball Club” in all capitals.

In 1938 the logo was changed to all yellow, while keeping the same style. In 1939 the same image and logo was used, but the outer circle became white with yellow letters and red and blue lines.

In 1944 it completely changed again. This time, a red cursive “Phillies” with stars for the dots of the eyes was depicted with a blue jay sitting on top. In 1946, the logo was reimagined completely again. A red square featured two players in all white, one of which who is sliding into a non-depicted plate and an umpire who is about to catch a flying ball. Underneath the scene is the words “fightin’ Phillies” in cursive white with stars for the letters “i”. A white bat underlines the phrase.

1950 brought a detailed red baseball cap facing left with a cursive “P” on the front. It was surrounded by a blue, orbiting circle with four stars, a baseball and the word “Phillies” in cursive red. In 1970, they transition back to the letter “P”, with a red “swirly” look featuring a white baseball in the middle. the teams name with the same font was below the “P”.

In 1976 Phil and Phyllis, children in colonia blue robes, were introduced. Phil is tossing a baseball up and holding a bat while Phyllis has a glove. Both stand over the team’s name in the 1970 logo style.

In 1981 the baseball-centered “P” from the 1970 logo returned, but the teams name was removed. In 1982, the color of the “P” changed from red to brown.

1992 brought the cracked liberty bell as a white silhouette on a blue baseball field outlined in red. The team’s name was in cursive over the bell, featuring blue stars. In 2019, the current logo was debuted. A blue liberty bell with the team’s name in red, with blue stars for the “i” letters, has been the logo now for four years.

Pitt

The oldest Pitt logo was a side view, blue panther with an angry expression. The growling beast was all blue. In 1955, the Panther was turned to the front with a glaring stare and was changed to gold with black shadows. The body was removed in 1966, as a head of the Panther was shown in the colors of the actual animal with it’s mouth open, revealing the razor sharp teeth.

The 1973 logo was a yellow panther leaping on it’s hid legs with it’s head face in the opposite direction with it’s mouth open above the word “Pitt” in all caps. The word was also yellow. In 1980, the word “Pitt” was outlined with purple with white fill and the “P” was enlarged. A yellow panther paced on the remaining letters. Dark blue and light gold were used for the 1997 logo, which was the word “Pittsburgh” in arve with a ferocious panther head above it. The panther’s teeth were emphasized.

In 2005, block letters spelled out “Pitt” in capital letters. The letters were arched and in a dark blue outlined in gold with a black shadow. The word “Pitt” was changed to cursive and place in a straight line in 2016 with a darker blue for the letters. The gold outline remained. The current logo was released in 2016, which has the same script as the previous logo, but features brighter colors.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have only had four logos since 1945. The first was an oval shape made to resemble a football. The inner part was divided into three different images of the Pittsburgh landscape. In 1962 it changed to a smiling, cartoonish man in black overalls walking along a steel beam and kicking a football. It was done in yellow and black.

The year 1969 brought the logo NFL fans all know well. A grey circle surrounding blue, red and yellow four-point stars with the team’s name next to them on the left. In 2002, it was updated to look more modern with a black line surrounding the grey circle.

Pittsburg Pirates

The first emblem in 1900 was a dark blue wishbone-style “P”. The 1908 logo featured a big blue “B” overlayed with a hooked red “P” above a red “C”. The single “P” came back in 1910 and was a classis blue letter. In 1915 a “P” in a similar font as the original logo came back, this time in red.

In 1920, a block-style, blue “P” was introduced. The gothic “P” was revealed in 1922 for a sophisticated, unique blue letter. A “P” very similar to the original returned in 1923. It was filled red with a blue outline.

The year 1934 brought a monochromatic image of the top half a pirate above the saying “The Pirates” in all capital letters underneath it. In 1958, color was added to the pirate image and some of the details were removed, along with the words. The pirate was dressed in blue with a yellow scarf and red hat rimmed at the bottom with yellow, featuring a yellow “x” on the cap.

A cartoonish pirate made a debut in 1960. A floating pirate head in full color with a stubbled beard, two gold hoop earrings, an eye patch, a red bandanna with white polka dots and a classic, skull bone pirate hat was created. He floated in the middle of two yellow bats forming an “x” with the team’s name in retro, black lettering underneath.

A new pirate was put on display in 1968. It was a head with a realistic, detailed face, a polka dot bandana, a hoop earring and a skull hat all in black and white. The face is plastered on a yellow, frayed poster with the team’s name in a typewriter font underneath.

Yet another new pirate face made a debut in 1987. This pirate held a stern expression facing right with a black shirt and mustached. He wore a red scarf and purple headband with red dots. The iconic gold earring and hat remained, but the skull bones were replaced with crossing white bats. The white-outlined figure was placed on a tan diamond. Above him is the team’s name with curved letters in yellow with a black outline.

An angry pirate came out in 1997, gritting its teeth in front of crossed wooden bats. It was black and white except for a singular gold earring and a red headband with black dots. He wore the classic eye patch. The team name is above his head in square lettered font, colored yellow with a red outline.

The pirate was removed in 2013 and the team went back to a basic letter “P”. The yellow, basic logo remains today.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The original logo, which debuted in 1967, was a skating penguin with a hockey stick and scarf over a yellow, upside-down triangle surrounded by a circle with the team’s name and two stars. In 1968, the outer circle with “Pittsburgh Penguins” got a blue background, the stars were replaced with white circles, the letters were changed from blue to white and the penguin was made to look more menacing.

The 1972 the circle was removed, but the same penguin and triangle remained. In 1992, a minimalistic design was unveiled. The penguin was morphed into the yellow triangle, with a white stripe for the belly and three black striped on the back. The penguin was made to look abstract. In 1999, the yellow in the image, which was also in a little circle on the penguin’s head, was made lighter. In 2002, the aggressive penguin returned, overlayed on a Vegas Gold triangle.

The logo today appeared in 2016 when the triangle got a brighter, yellow update.

Bob Gessner designed the first logo for the Penguins, and this pays homage to that, but with the more athletic penguin that evolved over time.

Each Pennsylvania team had a unique evolution to get to their current logo. Some look similar to the original to pay respect to their long history, while others are completely reimagined.