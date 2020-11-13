Hope Rose’s OT goal lifts Central Dauphin to first District field hockey title

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — When it mattered, Central Dauphin always had Hope.

Senior standout Hope Rose scored both of the Rams’ goals on Thursday night, including the match-winner in overtime, to beat Lower Dauphin for the school’s first-ever District III 3A field hockey championship.

Rose, who signed her National Letter of Intent to the University of Maryland on Wednesday, opened the scoring with a coast-to-coast goal in the first half.

Lower Dauphin responded with no time left on the clock in the first half, taking advantage of a corner, thanks to a Paige Bitting goal.

The match stayed knotted at one goal apiece until the midway point of overtime, when Rose again found a seam and scored in coast-to-coast fashion. While one of the nation’s all-time leading scorers will show up plenty on the stat sheet, it was the team effort that clinched the title.

“That was probably the best game we’ve ever played in our lives,” she said after taking down the previously-unbeaten Falcons. “I think it showed that we deserved to get this championship.”

Head coach Alicia Pronick admitted that the team does have its faults at times, but agreed that the effort was championship-worthy.

“They really, really earned this and I’m really proud of them, the way they played today,” she said.

Central Dauphin moves on to the PIAA semifinals and will play again on November 17.