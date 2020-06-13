Horses preparing for return to racing at Penn National

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Athletes of all sorts are returning to their respective sports around the country, and this list doesn’t just include humans.

Horses are getting in their practice reps at Penn National in preparation for the track’s expected reopening on June 19. The Horsemen’s Association of Pennsylvania has already announced a return to racing, once Dauphin County enters the “green” phase of reopening, but Penn National has not officially released a statement.

The track is opening up the track for the young horses to get comfortable at the gates when racing is officially under way.