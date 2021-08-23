Hoskins hits two homers in return as Phillies grab series in San Diego

(WHTM) – Life with or without Rhys Hoskins is white and black for the Phillies.

Before Hoskins made his return to the lineup Sunday after missing 13 games with a groin injury, the Phillies were 5-8 in that stretch.

His impact was felt immediately throughout Petco Park.

Hoskins launching two home runs in the Phillies 7-4 series finale win over the Padres.

“Feels great to be back. Huge, huge series win obviously. Pretty disappointing in Arizona, but that’s what we’ve done all year right? We’ve bounced back,” says Hoskins.

A pivotal couple of wins against a potential playoff team after the Phillies were swept by the MLB’s worst team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, earlier in the week.

Hoskins notched his fourth multi-homer game of the season and now has 26 total for the campaign.

Now the Phillies turn their attention to the American League’s best, the Tampa Bay Rays, who come to Citizens Bank Park for a two-game set on Tuesday and Wednesday.