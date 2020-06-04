How QB Sean Clifford is using chess improve his game

Football players all over the country are trying to figure out a way to get better while away from their school facilities and team.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has a future Division I receiver to throw to – who lives in the same house. Liam Clifford is Sean’s younger brother is committed to play wide receiver at Penn State.

When the two brothers aren’t throwing the pigskin around, Cliffords said he is trying something different to keep his brain sharp.

He has been playing chess. Not just playing the game, but he has been working with an “elite mindset” expert to help him with his chess game – which will in turn help his decision making.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Clifford on his new way to stay mentally sharp.