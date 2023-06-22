BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WHTM) – The 2023 NBA draft is happening Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Here’s how NBA fans can catch all the action:

On the TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Stream: ABC.com, ABC app, ESPN+ or fuboTV

Victor Wembanyama is basically a given to go No. 1 to San Antonio after playing in Paris this year with the Metropolitans 92. The 19-year-old was named league MVP after leading the team to the finals, not missing a game all season.

Penn State has two prospects who could be drafted, with Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy projected to go 42 overall to the Wahington Wizards and 43 overall to the Portland Trailblazers. If they both are selected, they will make history as Penn State has never had two alums be selected in the same draft.

The draft order is currently as follows:

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago )

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from Los Angeles)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Boston (from Memphis)

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Denver (from Indiana via Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round

31. Detroit

32. Denver (from Houston via Indiana)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Washington (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, Cleveland and Boston)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Los Angeles Lakers (from Denver via Dallas, Oklahoma City and Indiana)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Indiana (from Los Angeles Lakers)

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee