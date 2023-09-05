FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles start their season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against the New England Patriots in an away game matchup.

Here’s how to catch the Eagles in action for week one:

The Eagles made a Super Bowl appearance last season with a 14-3 regular season record. Jalen Hurts, who had a 66.5% competition percentage with 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, will be returning as the starting quarterback for Philadelphia.

The Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will be entering his third season at the helm of the Eagles.

The New England Patriots are led by veteran head coach Bill Belichick who is entering his 49th NFL coaching season and his 25th leading the Patriots.

New England finished the season 8-9 in 2022, coming in third in the AFC East. The Patriots are returning starting quarterback Mac Jones; the third-year quarterback had a 65.2% pass completion percentage last season for 2,997 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Jones posted 102 rushing yards.

The last time the Eagles and Patriots met for a regular season game was Nov. 17, 2019. The Patriots won the game 17-10. All time, the Eagles lead the series 7-6.