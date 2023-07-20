AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WHTM) – The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway and the USWNT is set for their first match on Friday for their first-ever matchup against Vietnam.

The Details:

When: Friday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand

Watch: Live Stream on FuboTV (free trial)

The full USWNT group schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 21 – USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET, Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, July 26 – USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. ET, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – USA vs. Portugal, 3 a.m. ET, Eden Park, Auckland