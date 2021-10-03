Hurts on possibly playing the best game of career: “We lost.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 03: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on October 3, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts did about all he could in the 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The second year quarterback putting up nearly 400 yards passing and two scores while battling it out with former MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes himself tossing five touchdowns in the game – handing the Eagles their third straight loss.

In the postgame, Hurts was asked if he played the best game of his young career, at least statistically.

Hurts wanted no part of a consolation prize.

“Look….we lost. We lost. We lost the game,” says Hurts.

Press conference word repetition gave flashbacks to another infamous one in Philadelphia, Allen Iverson.

But this was different.

Hurts saying what all of Philadelphia was thinking: it’s not good enough.

“We’re clearly not there as a football team. We lost, but we’re this close. We’re this close and that’s something I believe” says Hurts.

Belief is hard to come by right now.

With the Eagles sitting in last place in the NFC East at 1-3, their next three games include: the 3-1 Panthers, the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, and the undefeated Raiders.

The hot seat could be dialed up to 450 degrees for first year head coach Nick Sirianni if this team becomes 1-6 after that gauntlet.

Regardless of what is to come in the future, one thing Eagles fans can have peace of mind knowing going forward is that their quarterback has the right mindset to get them out of this bad start.