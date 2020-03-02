“I’m coming”: Chance Westry helping lead Trinity boys into state tournament

The PIAA state basketball playoffs begin this weekend, kicking off the road to the Giant Center in Hershey.

Trinity’s boys will be among the teams making a serious run at a 3A title.

Sophomore Chance Westry showed everyone in last year’s state championship game that the big moments are where he shines brightest, scoring 40 points to help in a furious fourth quarter Trinity comeback against Lincoln Park.

The comeback ended a point shy, a 73-72 loss.

“My mom and my sister always call shots,” he said. “[They ask], ‘Do you want to win that state championship?'”

His answer is simple and focused.

“I really want it. I’m coming.”

Westry hasn’t really put down a basketball since last March, putting in hours a day at the gym, while competing with the top high school recruits in the country on the AAU circuits last summer. He has played in front of the likes of future NBA Hall of Famer Chris Paul and played against names like LeBron James Jr.

“Playing against Bronny James – the atmosphere and the intensity – it was great,” he said. “It was a learning experience. It was great, I had fun, and it showed my talents, too.”

All of college basketball is getting to see his talents. He has received a number of offers from ‘Power Five’ conference teams, including Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse, and Florida. And when he hits the floor against District 12’s Parkway Center City on Saturday, teams from around the state will get to see one of the top-ranked prospects in the Class of 2022.

For now, it’s about keeping focused on helping a deep Shamrocks team get over the championship hump.

“I don’t have to prove, I just let my game do the talking because, either way, I’m going to show up regardless,” Westry explained. “I’m going to bring what I got, never back down to nobody so, if that’s what you call something to prove, that’s what you call it.”

The Shamrocks will take on Parkway on Saturday, March 7 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m.