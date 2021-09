HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State enters its fifth week as the fourth-ranked team in the country, but knows it could have its hands full with Indiana this Saturday.

The Hoosiers took down Penn State in the opener last fall on a controversial two-point conversion that started the Nittany Lions’ five-game losing streak.

James Franklin credits a much-improved program that has played Penn State closely in each of its last three meetings.