Penn State had a lead and a chance to take over the game against No. 17 Indiana Thursday night, but the Hoosiers were too strong in the second half.

Indiana held Penn State scoreless for about the first four minutes of the third quarter and used that momentum to take down the Lady Lions 76-60.

Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers with 24 points.

Penn State fell to 1-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. The team will trip to Purdue for its next Big Ten game Sunday.

