Indoor fall sports face challenges following state guidelines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the most important question answered regarding a fall high school sports season, a set of new questions arise.

The current rules for crowd sizes remain the same for high school sporting events, limiting outdoor activities to 250 people or less and indoor activities to 25 people or less. The outdoor capacity can be handled, but the indoor limitation presents a difficult scenario.

“How are we going to run a volleyball match?” questioned York-Adams Executive Director Chuck Abbott.

He says, with all of the referees and staff needed at a volleyball match, it’s going to almost be impossible to also have two full team rosters indoors. PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi sees the same issue.

“It’s going to be tough for coverage that way,” he said. “Unless we can somehow figure out a way that we can modify this.”

Lombardi said during a conference call on Friday that he hopes the association can have further conversations with the Governor’s office.