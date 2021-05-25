Jimmie Johnson enjoying IndyCar journey at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS – Jimmie Johnson has won four times at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

His first victory came in 2006, winning the Brickyard 400. Johnson remembers that day well.

“That first win was really big for me here, because I was so bad prior to that win,” Johnson said. “We fought our way back from almost being a lap down dead last in the field, so it was a pretty big celebration.”

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion has two IndyCar races under his belt. He finished near the back in both races, but the 45-year-old is hoping to get his bearings racing in the GMR Grand Prix Saturday.

“I’m not in the game yet, so at least right now there’s less pressure on me than I’ve had in years past,” he said.

Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon said Friday he enjoys having the legendary rookie around.

“I think he’s got to be crazy to do what he’s doing here after being a seven-time NASCAR champion,” Dixon said. “But, I respect what he’s done. I think once we get through this season, we can see how next year goes for him.”

As Johnson eyes success in IndyCar, Dixon has 51 victories. The New Zealander is one victory shy of tying Mario Andretti for second on the series’ all-time wins list.