LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads the field at the start of the 105th Running Of The NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!

The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.

Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.

1:01 p.m.

20 laps into the race, here’s a look at the top five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter, Castroneves

12:53 p.m.

After a slow start in the back row, Will Power has moved up seven spots–from 32 to 25.

12:51 p.m.

Current top 5: VeeKay, Hert, Dixon, Carpenter, and Kanaan.

12:49 p.m.

Rinus VeeKay makes his way to the front of the pack on lap 2.

12:47 p.m.

The green flag has dropped! Here we go! Colton Herta takes an early lead.

12:45 p.m.

Will Power had some trouble getting started and had to go to the pit. He’s allowed to get back to his initial starting spot.

—–

11:15 a.m.

We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!

11:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap

Military Appreciation Lap 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins

Red Bull Aces Race Begins 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions 12:08 p.m.: Military March

Military March 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium

“America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium

Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage

Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium

Rifle Volley – Victory Podium 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”

“Taps” 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson

“God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen

National Anthem – Jimmie Allen 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast

“Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

“Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium

Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

11:23 a.m.

Before today’s #Indy500 gets started, @Ghenneberry47 had chance to chat with the dairy farmers who will be delivering the milk to today’s winner.



What would be your milk choice from the @INDairy on victory podium?#ThisIsMay | #WinnersDrinkMilk pic.twitter.com/Lgv6aMIhrx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

With cars heading out on track, we are getting close to the green flag dropping. @Ghenneberry47 is out on pit road with all the latest #Indy500 updates.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/x2AyqbH3M8 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

There is absolutely no feeling in the world like the excitement and anticipation the morning of the #Indy500. We.are.ready. pic.twitter.com/6CwAHm6PDT — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 30, 2021

It’s about time race fans! Thanks for being @IMS today! I will see some of you in the stands after the green flag! I won’t be watching Twitter much now, so be sure to tag @IMS if you have a question or need help. Our team will try to respond! You all are what make this place! — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 30, 2021

The #20 Ed Carpenter car will roll off 4th. pic.twitter.com/a1ghYeGLL5 — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

Front row for the 105th running of the Indy 500 pic.twitter.com/Foqh2gkRux — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

It’s amazing how packed the stands look, even at 40% capacity after seeing them empty in 2020.



Back home again in Indiana. #Indy500 | @IMS pic.twitter.com/Diy8MYDZgo — Katie Kiel (@katie_kiel) May 30, 2021

12:40 p.m.

Roger Penske: “Drivers, start your engines!”