ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer further solidified his lead in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with his 10th win of 2023 this weekend at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Saturday also saw Logan Wagner get his first win of the year in the Zemco Racing #1. Friday night brought another first with Mark Smith earning his first point series win of the year at Clinton County Speedway.

The standings are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 910 10 2 39M Anthony Macri 831 7 3 48 Danny Dietrich 799 3 4 23 Devon Borden 642 4 5 19 Brent Marks 506 4 6 99M Kyle Moody 384 1 7 69k Lance Dewease 373 3 8 13 Justin Peck 351 1 9 2D Chase Dietz 343 2 10 44 Dylan Norris 328 1 11 45 Jeff Halligan 317 1 12 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1 13 11 T.J. Stutts 266 14 5W Lucas Wolfe 263 1 15 5 Dylan Cisney 260 1 16 27 Troy Wagaman Jr. 259 1 17 75/5 Tyler Ross 255 18 55 Mike Wagner 230 19 67 Justin Whittall 218 20 5e Brandon Rahmer 201 21 39T Cameron Smith 198 22 17B Steve Buckwalter 188 1 23 1x Chad Trout 164 24 12 Blane Heimbach 161 1 25 8/12 Billy Dietrich 149

The competition continues this week when the World of Outlaws come to town. The first race will be Wednesday night at BAPS Motor Speedway for the Brickers Bash. This will be the first time in 30 years that the World of Outlaws are coming to BAPS Motor Speedway.

The Summer Nationals will take place at Williams Grove Speedway in a two-night event on Friday and Saturday. The points series will wrap up the weekend on Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway.