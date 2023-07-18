ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer further solidified his lead in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with his 10th win of 2023 this weekend at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Saturday also saw Logan Wagner get his first win of the year in the Zemco Racing #1. Friday night brought another first with Mark Smith earning his first point series win of the year at Clinton County Speedway.

The standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer91010
239MAnthony Macri8317
348Danny Dietrich7993
423Devon Borden6424
519Brent Marks5064
699MKyle Moody3841
769kLance Dewease3733
813Justin Peck3511
92DChase Dietz3432
1044Dylan Norris3281
1145Jeff Halligan3171
1291Kyle Reinhardt3101
1311T.J. Stutts266
145WLucas Wolfe2631
155Dylan Cisney2601
1627Troy Wagaman Jr.2591
1775/5Tyler Ross255
1855Mike Wagner230
1967Justin Whittall218
205eBrandon Rahmer201
2139TCameron Smith198
2217BSteve Buckwalter1881
231xChad Trout164
2412Blane Heimbach1611
258/12Billy Dietrich149

The competition continues this week when the World of Outlaws come to town. The first race will be Wednesday night at BAPS Motor Speedway for the Brickers Bash. This will be the first time in 30 years that the World of Outlaws are coming to BAPS Motor Speedway.

The Summer Nationals will take place at Williams Grove Speedway in a two-night event on Friday and Saturday. The points series will wrap up the weekend on Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway.