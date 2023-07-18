ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Freddie Rahmer further solidified his lead in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with his 10th win of 2023 this weekend at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.
Saturday also saw Logan Wagner get his first win of the year in the Zemco Racing #1. Friday night brought another first with Mark Smith earning his first point series win of the year at Clinton County Speedway.
The standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|Points
|Series Wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|910
|10
|2
|39M
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|3
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|799
|3
|4
|23
|Devon Borden
|642
|4
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|506
|4
|6
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|384
|1
|7
|69k
|Lance Dewease
|373
|3
|8
|13
|Justin Peck
|351
|1
|9
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|343
|2
|10
|44
|Dylan Norris
|328
|1
|11
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|317
|1
|12
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|310
|1
|13
|11
|T.J. Stutts
|266
|14
|5W
|Lucas Wolfe
|263
|1
|15
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|260
|1
|16
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr.
|259
|1
|17
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|255
|18
|55
|Mike Wagner
|230
|19
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|20
|5e
|Brandon Rahmer
|201
|21
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|198
|22
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|188
|1
|23
|1x
|Chad Trout
|164
|24
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|161
|1
|25
|8/12
|Billy Dietrich
|149
The competition continues this week when the World of Outlaws come to town. The first race will be Wednesday night at BAPS Motor Speedway for the Brickers Bash. This will be the first time in 30 years that the World of Outlaws are coming to BAPS Motor Speedway.
The Summer Nationals will take place at Williams Grove Speedway in a two-night event on Friday and Saturday. The points series will wrap up the weekend on Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway.