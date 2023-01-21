(WHTM) — There are never been a Super Bowl played without an alumni of the Big 33 All-Star football game. For the 57th year, a Big 33 alum will play in the Super Bowl in 2023.
The Jaguars loss in the first game of the NFL Divisional Round ensured the streak would continue as the remaining teams in the playoffs have a Big 33 alum on their roster, excluding Dallas.
The following players are still in the playoffs and have a chance to represent the “Super Bowl of High School Football”
Kansas City Chiefs
Frank Clark, Ohio 2011
Chad Henne, Pennsylvania 2004
Brett Veach, KC General Manager, Pennsylvania 1997
New York Giants
Gary Brightwell, Maryland 2017
Nick Vannett, Ohio 2011
Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders, 2016
San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Givens, Pennsylvania 2015
Robbie Gould, Pennsylvania 2001
Tyler Kroft, Pennsylvania 2011
Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Boyd, Pennsylvania 2013
Buffalo Bills
Christian Benford, Maryland 2018
Damar Hamlin, Pennsylvania 2016
The Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 between the NFC and AFC Champions.