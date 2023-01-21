(WHTM) — There are never been a Super Bowl played without an alumni of the Big 33 All-Star football game. For the 57th year, a Big 33 alum will play in the Super Bowl in 2023.

The Jaguars loss in the first game of the NFL Divisional Round ensured the streak would continue as the remaining teams in the playoffs have a Big 33 alum on their roster, excluding Dallas.

The following players are still in the playoffs and have a chance to represent the “Super Bowl of High School Football”

Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Clark, Ohio 2011

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chad Henne, Pennsylvania 2004

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) looks to throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Brett Veach, KC General Manager, Pennsylvania 1997

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Giants

Gary Brightwell, Maryland 2017

New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell works out prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nick Vannett, Ohio 2011

New York Giants’ Nick Vannett plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders, 2016

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders works out prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Givens, Pennsylvania 2015

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens (90) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Robbie Gould, Pennsylvania 2001

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tyler Kroft, Pennsylvania 2011

San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Boyd, Pennsylvania 2013

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Buffalo Bills

Christian Benford, Maryland 2018

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the first half during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Damar Hamlin, Pennsylvania 2016

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 between the NFC and AFC Champions.