With wide receivers flying off the board early in the 2022 NFL Draft, Penn State star wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders in the first round on Thursday night.

Once touted as arguably the top wide out in the draft class, Dotson, a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press, saw his stock fall slightly between the final regular season game and leading up to draft day. It’s not much on his own doing, Dotson has incredible ability on the football field, but it is more so contributed to how well the other receivers in his class performed around him at the NFL Combine.

But in his official NFL scouting profile, analyst Lance Zierlein raved about Dotson’s skillset.

“Finesse wideout with good speed and great athleticism who is fully operational on all three levels of the field. Dotson’s passing scheme was well-designed and allowed for clear access to space for most of the season. His route-running is smooth but features speed changes and his in-air athleticism and ball skills look effortless.”

The one knock against Dotson seems to be how his smaller 5’11”, 178-pound frame will translate into the next level. But he’s proved he can be an elite option at the highest level of college football.

Dotson is tied for second all-time on Penn State’s list for career receptions (183) and receiving touchdowns (25). In his final season for the Nittany Lions, Dotson recorded 1,182 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. He also added on rushing score.