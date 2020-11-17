James Franklin: no decision on Penn State’s starting quarterback going forward

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the biggest questions surrounding Penn State, following a 30-23 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, was if starting quarterback Sean Clifford would still be the starter this week against Iowa.

Clifford was replaced by backup Will Levis in the second quarter of the Nebraska loss. Levis proceeded to lead the Nittany Lions to a near-comeback, falling a play short of overtime. Head coach James Franklin said after the game that there would be discussions throughout this week as to who would be named the starter for the 0-4 Nittany Lions.

Franklin was asked by reporters in his weekly press conference on Tuesday if he had made a decision.