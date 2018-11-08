James Franklin touting resiliency of Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) - Penn State is not having the season anybody had expected, and everybody knows that.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 42-7 loss to Michigan, the team's worst loss of the season. However, head coach James Franklin is keeping faith in his team and is pleased with the leadership he has seen from his team through adversity.

"We try and be positive as much as we possibly can in a world that's not always that way," Franklin explained.

Penn State is 5-3 this season and is getting ready to face Wisconsin on Friday.

"I've never seen leadership, I've never seen programs, I've never seen teams or organizations be successful without that," he said. "I see our guys -- when we aren't successful, we are bitterly disappointed."

The Nittany Lions and Badgers kick of at noon on Saturday.