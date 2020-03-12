Jazz Rudy Gobert tests positive, shown making light of COVID-19 outbreak days before

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has decided to end the 2019-2020 regular season effective immediately due to the growing crisis surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. The league’s Board of Directors voted unanimously this afternoon to act in the best interests of the players, staff and fans of the league.

The decision to end the regular season follows the direction seen in other professional sports across North America, such as the NHL, NBA, AHL, and others along with directives and restrictions from local governments in MASL communities.