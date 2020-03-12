Live Now
ABC27 News at 7
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Millerstown Craft Show St Jude's Catholic Church in Mifflintown Susq. Valley Evangelical Free Church

Jazz Rudy Gobert tests positive, shown making light of COVID-19 outbreak days before

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss