Jets sign former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell

After taking a hit in the wallet, Le’Veon Bell’s career will continue with the New York Jets.
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million dollar deal just before midnight on Tuesday, with $35 million of that contract going to the back as guaranteed money. He turned down a $70 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a deal that included $33 million guaranteed.
Bell is the NFL’s all-time leader in total yards per game and has had his name called plenty over a short period of time, amassing 1,541 touches in just 62 career games.