Jets sign former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

After taking a hit in the wallet, Le’Veon Bell’s career will continue with the New York Jets.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million dollar deal just before midnight on Tuesday, with $35 million of that contract going to the back as guaranteed money. He turned down a $70 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a deal that included $33 million guaranteed.

Le’Veon Bell: ‘It would take me $100million to sign with the Jets’

Well, let’s take a look how that turned out.

Oh no. pic.twitter.com/HnU2D0w6UC— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) March 13, 2019

Bell is the NFL’s all-time leader in total yards per game and has had his name called plenty over a short period of time, amassing 1,541 touches in just 62 career games.