Joel Embiid notches fourth career triple-double as Sixers smash Cavaliers

(WHTM) – Joel Embiid’s MVP worthy season continues to climb new heights.

The big man collected 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 103-93 over the Eastern Conference’s two-seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is the fourth triple-double of his career (second this season) and Embiid becomes the first Sixers player to accomplish the 40, 15, 10 feat since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

The resounding victory also helped to close the gap between Philadelphia and the elite atop the conference with the Sixers now within half a game of Cleveland.

“We wanted to come out and show them that they’re not better than your team. That’s what we wanted to do tonight,” says Embiid.

The Sixers can stay in the comfort of their own homes as they welcome Boston into Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.