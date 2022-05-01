(WHTM) – An uphill climb just got a lot steeper for the Sixers.

The team will be without Joel Embiid for Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the top-seeded Miami Heat.

Embiid won’t travel with the team after suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion in the Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors.

In his absence, a large majority of the workload will fall on right hand man James Harden.

“My confidence continues to grow. As I learn and as my teammates learn what I like to do, in moments like you really learn,” says Harden.

Harden comes off a stellar performance to close out the Raptors with 22 points and 15 assists. Something this team will need more of if they’re going to steal a win in Miami in the absence of their superstar center.

“This is new. We’re trying to figure it out on the fly. Things aren’t going to be great all the time, but I think the more we can communicate and I think all of us are on the same page and want the same thing and that’s to win. Be the last team standing,” says Harden.

The group knows this 7 foot void isn’t filled by just one player.

“There’s so much outside noise that can creep in when you don’t exceed expectations, but we know as a group we have to hold each other accountable and just be ready,” says Tobias Harris.

The Sixers and Heat tip-off from Miami in Game 1 on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.