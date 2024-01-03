PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was awarded the Joe Greene Great Performance Award on Wednesday by the Pittsburgh chapter of Pro Football Writers of America.

The Joe Greene Great Performace Award is given to the best Pittsburgh Steelers rookie annually dating back to 1984. The award is named after the Steelers Hall of Famer.

Porter is the third-ever cornerback to be awarded the honor.

Porter was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Steelers out of Penn State.

The son of former Steeler Joey Porter Sr., Porter Jr. was given a starting role in Week 8 and has been a prominent figure on the team ever since. The Penn State product wrapped up his first NFL regular season with 42 tackles (32 solo), one tackle for a loss, 10 passes defended and an interception.

While with Penn State Porter set a program record with six pass breakups in one game at Purdue on Sept. 1, 2023. Porter also tied a Big Ten record with the performance.

During his four seasons at Penn State Porter appeared in 30 games and posted 94 tackles (74 solo), 19 passes defended, one sack, one tackle for a loss, one interception and one forced fumble.