Johns Hopkins bans fans from DIII Tournament game against Penn State Harrisburg

Johns Hopkins University announced Thursday it will not allow spectators to attend games in the first two rounds of the Division III NCAA basketball tournament the Blue Jays are hosting, including Friday’s 3:30 tip off against Penn State Harrisburg. This fan ban is due to the confirmed three cases of the coronavirus in Maryland.

In a statement, Hopkins said:

“In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators. We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players.”