Camp Hill, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff girls basketball hosted the Colt Classic this weekend and rolled in dominant fashion.

After a 51-17 win over West York Friday night, the Colts played Susquehanna Township Saturday night for the championship and won handily, 59-27. Sophomore guard Olivia Jones led the way with 21 points, while Alexis Buie and Sydney Weyant both finished in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.