PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars ran four shows this past week, including three World of Outlaws races.

BAPS Motor Speedway hosted a World of Outlaws race on Thursday night following Wednesday night’s rain cancelation. David Gravel took the win with Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart coming in second and third, respectively.

Schuchart found his way into the top slot on Friday at the World of Outlaws Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday. Sweet again came in second with Rico Abreu placing third.

Abreu dominated at the World of Outlaws Sumer National feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday, leading for all 30 laps. David Gravel earned second place just .563 seconds behind Abreu. Brent Marks took third place for he night.

Sunday night Devon Brooks earned his 5th points series win of 2023 at Selinsgrove Speedway. Danny Dietrich placed second followed by Dylan Cisney.

Freddie Rahmer is on top in the series as of now with 930 points, followed by Danny Dietrich in second with 864 points.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series Standings are now as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 930 10 2 48 Danny Dietrich 864 3 3 39M Anthony Macri 831 7 4 23 Devon Borden 692 5 5 19 Brent Marks 574 4 6 99M Kyle Moody 384 1 7 13 Justin Peck 381 1 8 69k Lance Dewease 373 3 9 2D Chase Dietz 343 2 10 44 Dylan Norris 342 1 11 45 Jeff Halligan 317 1 12 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1 13 5 Dylan Cisney 290 1 14 11 TJ Stutts 284 15 5W Lucas Wolfe 279 1 16 75/5 Tyler Ross 267 17 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 259 1 18 55 Mike Wagner 230 19 67 Justin Whittall 218 20 17B Steve Buckwalter 208 1 21 5e Brandon Rahmer 201 22 39T Cameron Smith 198 23 49 Brad Sweet 189 1 24 24 Rico Abreu 185 2 25 12 Blane Heimbach 171 1

The action continues tonight at Grandview Speedway for Thunder On The Hill with the High Limit Sprint Car Series for a purse of $23,023. Friday cars will race at Williams Grove Speedway. On Saturday, Lincoln speedway will hold a race with a $7,000 pay out and Port Royal Speedway will have twin 25 lap races posting $10,000 each.