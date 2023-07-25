PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars ran four shows this past week, including three World of Outlaws races.
BAPS Motor Speedway hosted a World of Outlaws race on Thursday night following Wednesday night’s rain cancelation. David Gravel took the win with Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart coming in second and third, respectively.
Schuchart found his way into the top slot on Friday at the World of Outlaws Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday. Sweet again came in second with Rico Abreu placing third.
Abreu dominated at the World of Outlaws Sumer National feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday, leading for all 30 laps. David Gravel earned second place just .563 seconds behind Abreu. Brent Marks took third place for he night.
Sunday night Devon Brooks earned his 5th points series win of 2023 at Selinsgrove Speedway. Danny Dietrich placed second followed by Dylan Cisney.
Freddie Rahmer is on top in the series as of now with 930 points, followed by Danny Dietrich in second with 864 points.
The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series Standings are now as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|Points
|Series Wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|930
|10
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|864
|3
|3
|39M
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|4
|23
|Devon Borden
|692
|5
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|574
|4
|6
|99M
|Kyle Moody
|384
|1
|7
|13
|Justin Peck
|381
|1
|8
|69k
|Lance Dewease
|373
|3
|9
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|343
|2
|10
|44
|Dylan Norris
|342
|1
|11
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|317
|1
|12
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|310
|1
|13
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|290
|1
|14
|11
|TJ Stutts
|284
|15
|5W
|Lucas Wolfe
|279
|1
|16
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|267
|17
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|259
|1
|18
|55
|Mike Wagner
|230
|19
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|20
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|208
|1
|21
|5e
|Brandon Rahmer
|201
|22
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|198
|23
|49
|Brad Sweet
|189
|1
|24
|24
|Rico Abreu
|185
|2
|25
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|171
|1
The action continues tonight at Grandview Speedway for Thunder On The Hill with the High Limit Sprint Car Series for a purse of $23,023. Friday cars will race at Williams Grove Speedway. On Saturday, Lincoln speedway will hold a race with a $7,000 pay out and Port Royal Speedway will have twin 25 lap races posting $10,000 each.