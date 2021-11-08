Justin Tucker comes through in OT thriller to keep Ravens atop division

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Sometimes it feels like we’re watching the same movie over and over again when it comes to the 2021 Baltimore Ravens.

Trailing in the 4th quarter. Lamar Jackson leads the comeback. Justin Tucker finishes it off.

It was the fourth time Jackson led a game-winning comeback in the 4th quarter or overtime this season.

“I’m not trying to be going to overtime every week. Oh my god,” says a laughing Lamar Jackson.

Although the finishes are dramatic, they have led the Ravens to the best record in the AFC North at 6-2.

Baltimore trailed by as many as 14 points in the game after Kene Nwangwu’s 98-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the second half.

The rallying officially started with Patrick Ricard’s 1-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Jackson on 4th down to trim the lead to seven in the 3rd quarter.

It was then a spectacular tip-to-himself catch in the back of the endzone from Devin Duvernay that tied things up at 24-24 with 9:19 left to play.

Duvernay’s score capped off an impressive 18-play, 82-yard drive that ate up 10:17 of game clock.

Le’Veon Bell and Adam Thielen then traded scores in the final 3:29 of the game to send us into overtime.

From there, the outcome just felt like a formality.

“If you’re not feeling a little bit nervous, are you really living? You know what I’m saying?” says Justin Tucker.

The nerves certainly didn’t appear evident for Tucker who knocked home his 17th career game-winning field goal, second this season, from 36 yards out.

“If you’re not feeling the emotion, if you’re not feeling the vibe of the game then…as soon as I stop feeling that way, then it’s time to be done. But I will never feel that way. We’re going to kick ’til the bitter end,” says Tucker.

All of Baltimore hopes that bitter end doesn’t come anytime soon.

The Ravens now prepare for a short week with a Thursday night matchup in Miami to open Week 10 of the NFL season.