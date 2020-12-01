Kelly Jekot’s double-double helps Penn State women to blowout win over St. Francis

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley graduate Kelly Jekot was honored before the Penn State women took on St. Francis on Monday night, after scoring her 1000th career point in the Nittany Lions’ season opener.

The Villanova transfer gave Penn State more to cheer about after the game, putting up a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Nittany Lions’ 87-54 blowout win over St. Francis. The big win marked the first time since 2010 that a Penn State team beat back-to-back opponents by 30 or more points. Jekot also produced a double-double in the opener.

Penn State faces Rhode Island next on Thursday.