KICKOFF PREVIEW: Penn State at Michigan, noon kickoff on BTN

Penn State looks for first win of the season against Michigan Saturday. At 0-5, the Nittany Lions are off to the worst start in school history during the shortened Big Ten season. Penn State is on the road in Ann Arbor, where PSU is 3-8 since joining the Big Ten in 1993. Michigan has won four of the last six meetings. In 2019, Penn State held on to win after the Wolverines rallied back from down 21-0 in the second quarter, to have a chance to tie the game with 2:01 left in the fourth. Our Allie Berube breaks down the three things you need to know before kickoff.