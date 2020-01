LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the post game news conference after scoring 60 points in the final game of his NBA career at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in California, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, were on their way to a travel basketball game according to sources. Another parent and player, and the pilot were also killed in the crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, there were no survivors. An investigation is ongoing.